‘So That’s His Secret’: Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump Over Latest Brain Claim

Jimmy Kimmel finally agrees with former President Donald Trump about something.

Earlier this week, Trump crowed about President Joe Biden’s sinking poll numbers, then repeated his false claims about last year’s election.

“Well, I beat him in 2020,” Trump claimed in an interview with Newsmax. “I mean, I think we won the election by a lot. I don’t even think.”

But the last four words of Trump’s comment struck Kimmel.

“So that’s his secret,” Kimmel said. “I’ve not agreed with him before but he’s right. he does not think.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: