Mark The End Of Mask Mandates On Planes With Supercut Of ‘Karen’ Meltdowns

Jimmy Kimmel this week bid farewell to “viral videos of Karens and Aarons having anti-mask meltdowns in mid-air.”

The late-night comedian recognized “the very best of the very worst” clips following a federal judge’s ruling which overturned federal coronavirus mask mandates on public transportation.

Kimmel’s spoof “Unruly Awards” were given out for the following categories: Outstanding mask removal; outstanding use of expletives; outstanding white woman comparing herself to Rosa Parks; outstanding use of a substitute mask; outstanding use of packing materials and outstanding non-verbal protest.

“Congratulations to all of our winners. Each of them will be getting rabies shots,” Kimmel cracked afterward.