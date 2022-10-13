Jimmy Kimmel trashed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday for throwing a “full-on hissy fit” after a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay $965 million to the victims of his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Jones broadcast his reaction live as the decision was read ― pumping his fist and insisting he won’t pay.

“I guess the good guys just won the Infowars,” Kimmel said, calling Jones “despicable and ridiculous.”

At one point, Jones urged supporters to buy his merch to help support him. That led to some blunt advice from Kimmel.

“Go get that money for those parents, you disgusting pink garbage person,” he said.