Jimmy Kimmel Dismantles GOP Lawmaker’s Biggest, Boldest Insurrection Lie

Jimmy Kimmel called out House Republicans on Wednesday for canceling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) after she refused to buy into former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and blamed him for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“I never thought I’d be pro-Cheney in any way,” Kimmel said. “But it has happened: She was removed basically for telling the truth.”

Some Republicans, Kimmel noted, were even attempting to rewrite history.

“Let me clear: There was no insurrection,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) claimed during a hearing on Wednesday. “And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie.”

Clyde further claimed the footage from the attack looked like “a normal tourist visit.”

Kimmel rolled footage of D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges being crushed in a doorway by insurrectionists.

“Just a normal visiting group of tourists crushing police officers and urinating on Nancy Pelosi’s computer,” Kimmel said. “Again, that was Andrew Clyde, an elected official who doesn’t know the difference between terrorism and tourism.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: