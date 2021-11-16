It was story time with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday as the late night comedian mocked anti-vaccine parents with a spoof kids book.

Kimmel read “Dot Got A Shot,” which centers on the titular character convincing her mom and dad to get inoculated from COVID-19 so she can see friends.

The story dinged former President Donald Trump, podcast host Joe Rogan and Fox News for coronavirus misinformation. But it ended on a positive note.

“A lot of Americans, millions in fact, are either hesitant or flat-out against the idea” of getting the vaccine, Kimmel said before reading the story. “With kids now in the mix, it’s particularly important that they get vaccinated too.”

Watch the video here: