Jimmy Kimmel Gives Anti-Vaxxers A Blunt Reality Check On The Coronavirus Shot

Jimmy Kimmel had some blunt words for anti-vaxxers who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Speaking on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night, the late-night host said:
“All the doctors tell you to wear masks and be careful and that the vaccine is safe. So, if you decide it isn’t, well, that’s fine. Don’t get it. But you’re not allowed to go the doctors anymore. Why would you? They don’t know anything. Go treat your gonorrhea with witch hazel and a cotton swab.”
Kimmel also noted that when former White House adviser Ivanka Trump was vaccinated, her fans attacked her on social media, saying they’d never receive the shot themselves.
“Which is it, Trumpsters?” Kimmel said. “Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle vaccines or they useless? It can’t be both things.”
See more in his monologue below. Be sure to stick around for comic James Adomian’s spot-on Mike Lindell impression:
