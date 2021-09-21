Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Anti-Vaxxers By Pointing Out A Massive Hypocrisy

Jimmy Kimmel announced on Monday that anti-vaxxers were having a hard time obtaining ivermectin, a medicine more commonly used to deworm livestock that right-wing media has celebrated as the latest treatment for coronavirus despite a lack of evidence that it works.

As ivermectin becomes scarce, some stores that sell the drug to farmers are even requiring purchasers to show photos of themselves with their horses.

Others who’ve refused the vaccine said it was because they could just get monoclonal antibody treatment if they get ill.

“This is an IV hookup that helps reduce the symptoms of COVID,” Kimmel noted. “Pretty incredible, people who don’t trust vaccines do trust being pumped full of lab-created antibodies. This is like skydiving and instead of using the parachute, you’re gonna be like, ‘Yeah, I’ll just crash near a hospital.’”

