Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down 'Bachelor' Premiere And Predicts Ultimate Winner

Jimmy Kimmel announced his picks on Monday for the winner of “The Bachelor” ― and if this season is like past ones, he could be right.

We won’t spoil his forecast, which you can watch above. But the TV host said he and his wife, writer and “Rosetradamus” Molly McNearney, have a good idea for who new “Bachelor” Colton Underwood will pick as a potential bride.

The guilty pleasure TV show returned Monday, featuring 26-year-old Underwood, a former NFL practice-squad player who has been open about his virginity.

The possibility that Colton will lose his virginity is a plot point that “The Bachelor” and Kimmel would not let us forget. After a clip of host Chris Harrison telling Colton that some critics might say Underwood is “not a man,” Kimmel remarked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that Underwood “masturbates like five times a day.”

“He’s good and he’s ready to touch a human being now,” the comedian said.

Kimmel, who saw an advanced copy of the episode before Monday, featured a highlight of one contestant interrupting Underwood three times.

“She’s like Jim Acosta at a press conference,” he said, referring to the CNN White House correspondent.

Check out the clip above to meet the potential winner, plus a contestant who Kimmel said is “nothing a virgin football player craves more.”