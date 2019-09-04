Jimmy Kimmel returned from his late-summer hiatus Tuesday in time to send America’s kids back to class.

In an on-the-street segment that the late night host called “Adults Trash Talk Kids Going Back To School,” passersby were encouraged to tease children about all the fun grownups were having while students were getting an education. (See the clip above.)

Apparently, one of the perks of adulthood is not reading books. Or not reading period.

Watch above to see several of the trash-talkers brag about their nonexistent reading habits. Their former teachers will not be pleased.