Adults Brag How They Don't Read Books In Back-To-School Trash Talk On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

They were supposed to be taunting students, but maybe that wasn't the way to go.

Jimmy Kimmel returned from his late-summer hiatus Tuesday in time to send America’s kids back to class.

In an on-the-street segment that the late night host called “Adults Trash Talk Kids Going Back To School,” passersby were encouraged to tease children about all the fun grownups were having while students were getting an education. (See the clip above.)

Apparently, one of the perks of adulthood is not reading books. Or not reading period.

Watch above to see several of the trash-talkers brag about their nonexistent reading habits. Their former teachers will not be pleased.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
