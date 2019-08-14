“Jimmy Kimmel Live” hosted its annual belly-flop competition on Tuesday, inviting pedestrians to take the plunge in a pool set up behind the studio.
Many contestants appeared to lack the fundamentals ― namely, it helps to land belly first.
But one guy we will not name to avoid spoilers truly deserved the high scores he received from the judges ― “Nailed It!” host Nicole Byer, Winter Olympics gold medalist Shaun White and drag queen Trixie Mattel.
Actor Henry Winkler later made a surprise jump, but did the TV legend show enough clout in the pool?
Watch above and find out.
