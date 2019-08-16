ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Had Funniest Take On Cardi B-Bernie Sanders Summit

The Democratic presidential candidate got into their nail salon Q&A more than you can imagine.

Rapper Cardi B’s recent interview of presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders at a nail salon in Detroit yielded some serious conversation about police brutality ― but Jimmy Kimmel had some fun with the Q&A as well.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday, the host called their get-together “Bodak Yellow meets Centrum Silver.”

The Vermont senator really got into the spirit of the setting. Watch what we mean in the segment above.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Bernie Sanders Jimmy Kimmel Nails
CONVERSATIONS