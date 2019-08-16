Rapper Cardi B’s recent interview of presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders at a nail salon in Detroit yielded some serious conversation about police brutality ― but Jimmy Kimmel had some fun with the Q&A as well.
On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday, the host called their get-together “Bodak Yellow meets Centrum Silver.”
The Vermont senator really got into the spirit of the setting. Watch what we mean in the segment above.
