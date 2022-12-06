Jimmy Kimmel on Monday mocked Donald Trump for his weekend cry to terminate parts of the Constitution and showed why Americans should have seen this coming. (Watch the video below.)

“When he put his tiny little hand on the Bible, he took an oath to defend the Constitution,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said, referring to the former president’s 2017 inauguration. Kimmel then displayed a photo of the oath he alleged that Trump used:

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the vice president of the United States,” Kimmel read. “Whoa — maybe he had a different idea.”

That part with the cross-out actually reads “faithfully execute the office of president of the United States,” but Kimmel’s comic reimagining doesn’t seem so crazy now, does it?

Just wait until you see the new “Don-stitution”: