What's Hot

Nike Ends Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Surviving Roommates Of Slain University Of Idaho Students Break Their Silence

Ex-Miami Congressman David Rivera Arrested In Venezuela Probe

George Clooney Fixes Amal's Gown On The Red Carpet And Leaves Us Feeling Giddy

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Twitter Users Not Impressed By John Bolton Threat To Run For President

Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Gets 21-Year Prison Sentence

ABC News Benches 'GMA3' Hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes After Relationship Revelation

James Cameron Says Kate Winslet Was ‘Traumatized’ By ‘Titanic’

This House Democratic Leadership Contest Could Shape The Next Election

Arizona Certifies 2022 Election Despite GOP Complaints

Lawmakers To Present Congressional Gold Medals To Officers For Jan. 6

Entertainment
Donald TrumpJimmy Kimmelconstitution

Jimmy Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution

The talk show host threw the book at the former president for trying to "overthrow democracy" once again.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday mocked Donald Trump for his weekend cry to terminate parts of the Constitution and showed why Americans should have seen this coming. (Watch the video below.)

“When he put his tiny little hand on the Bible, he took an oath to defend the Constitution,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said, referring to the former president’s 2017 inauguration. Kimmel then displayed a photo of the oath he alleged that Trump used:

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the vice president of the United States,” Kimmel read. “Whoa — maybe he had a different idea.”

That part with the cross-out actually reads “faithfully execute the office of president of the United States,” but Kimmel’s comic reimagining doesn’t seem so crazy now, does it?

Just wait until you see the new “Don-stitution”:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community