Jimmy Kimmel Flips Trump's Latest Swipe At Biden On Its Head

Things are going so well for Joe Biden that his predecessor Donald Trump has had to attack the president from a new angle.

On Tuesday night, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host showed a clip from Trump’s latest interview on Newsmax.

“I think other people are making most of the decisions but I may be wrong about that, I don’t know,” Trump said of Biden. “I don’t really know him very well, but to be honest with you, somebody’s making decisions.”

“Now that things are going well, they can’t possibly credit Joe Biden for turning the country around,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “So Trump and company like to say someone else must be running the country.”

The White House successfully passed its goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of April. The goal has since been extended to 200 million. Biden has also moved up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility target for all American adults to April 19th.

Watch Kimmel’s monologue below: