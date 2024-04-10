EntertainmentDonald TrumpSupreme CourtJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Right-Wingers A Blinding Reminder About 'Big Moron' Trump

The late-night host mocks conservative "weaklings" for their over-the-top fealty to the ex-president.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday ripped into the Arizona Supreme Court for giving the state one of the nation’s most draconian abortion bans based on a 160-year-old law.

“Isn’t that great? We’re playing by the 1864 rules now,” he said.

The decision, which could lead to criminal charge for the procedure, was possible after Donald Trump appointed the U.S. Supreme Court justices who helped to overturn Roe v. Wade, yet Kimmel noted many on the right still won’t criticize the former president.

“These weaklings who worship Trump, everything he does is great ― even looking directly at an eclipse is great,” Kimmel said. The late-night host rolled footage from Newsmax’s coverage of Monday’s eclipse in which the host praised Trump for staring directly into one in 2017.

Kimmel pointed out a truly bizarre chyron on right-wing network as the host spoke: DONALD TRUMP HANDLED THE ECLIPSE WITH STYLE.

“He handled the eclipse with style?” Kimmel said. “That big moron is lucky he isn’t blind right now.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

