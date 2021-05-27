Bigfoot Crashes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Set With Stirring Plea To QAnon Conspiracy Theorists

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said conspiracy theorists no longer believe in things like UFOs now that many have latched onto former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims about election fraud and other fringe QAnon talking points.

“The Q-a-nuts have a theory, which is that all this talk of UFOs is a deep-state conspiracy to distract us from voter fraud and the truth about the ‘scamdemic,’” Kimmel said. “Too crazy to believe in UFOs is a new level of crazy, by the way.”

At least one formerly-favored mystery is starting to feel forgotten: Bigfoot.

A sasquatch named Ken crashed the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue on Wednesday to deliver a stirring call for the conspiracy crowd to come back.

“I miss you,” Ken said. “Remember when you used to stay up all night, burning the midnight meth, scouring logging maps trying to find me?”

He pleaded:

“What happened to you? What happened to us? Where are my crazy people at?”

See his full segment, which Kimmel called “weirdly touching,” below: