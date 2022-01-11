Tearful Jimmy Kimmel Struggles To Get Through Emotional Tribute To Bob Saget

A devastated Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional tribute to his friend, actor and comic Bob Saget, who died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 65.

“I’m sorry, I taped this like 14 times,” Kimmel said at one point to an empty studio as he struggled through tears.

Kimmel noted that many of those who knew Saget used the word “sweetest” to describe him.

“Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it’s true,” he said.

He added that Saget wasn’t just funny on camera or on stage; he was someone people would gravitate to in real life because of his humor.

“He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never. If there were people he didn’t like, he kept it to himself,” Kimmel said. “Unlike me, he was a good person.”

