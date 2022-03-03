Jimmy Kimmel called out two “congressdemons” for their boorish behavior during President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech earlier this week. And he gave them a taste of their own outbursts.

“As irritating as their behavior was, we do have freedom of speech in this country,” Kimmel conceded. “Which means I can remind you that Lauren Boebert is married to a guy who went to jail for showing his penis to a teenager in a bowling alley.”

Court documents obtained last year by The New York Post found Jayson Boebert pled guilty to “public indecency and lewd exposure” over the incident.

Kimmel wasn’t done yet.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene spent last weekend speaking at a conference organized by a pro-Putin white nationalist,” he said. “Klan Mom, this woman, has so many issues when it comes to people wearing masks. When it comes to people wearing hoods, none at all.”

