Jimmy Kimmel Debuts Crispy New Hairstyle After Thanksgiving Oven Mishap

Jimmy Kimmel’s new look is literally smokin’.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” comedian showed off a singed holiday hairstyle after a cooking mishap Thursday.

Advertisement

“Happy thanksgiving everyone,” he wrote on Instagram. “Try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!”

It’s not even the first time. “Again?????” commented his 30-year-old daughter, Katie Kimmel.

“Oh nooooo,” wrote celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Luckily, it looks like Kimmel got off mostly unscathed. And he still had a “burnt hair-smoked turkey” to show for it.

Advertisement