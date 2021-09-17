People Are Outraged Over Celebrity Scandals That Didn't Happen On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Oprah Winfrey, actor Timothee Chalamet and other celebrities committed totally fictional misdeeds Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

But that didn’t stop people on the street from expressing real outrage in the talk show’s premiere segment of ”#Cancelnation.” (Watch the video below.)

When asked to comment on the made-up controversies, the respondents demanded that the entertainers apologize. They even elaborated on what they say they saw in connection with the scandals, which, again, never happened.

We hope this will serve as a warning for famous folks to never truly eat kangaroo meat illegally, punch dolphins or get busted for tax evasion at age 13.