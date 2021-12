“Karens,” the pejorative nickname that has gained popularity for entitled white women, went caroling on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Jingle Bells,” “O Christmas Tree” and “Hark The Herald Angels Sing” were among the numbers given an obnoxious, privileged twist in the comedy bit from the cast of spoof musical “A Christmas Karen.”

They ended with a hateful rendition of “Carol of the Bells.”