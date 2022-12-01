Jimmy Kimmel Turns The National Christmas Tree Lighting Into A Trump Burn

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday celebrated the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting by chopping down former President Donald Trump. (Watch the video below.)
The talk show host noted that the tree was planted last October after the previous one was removed in May 2021 because of a fungal disease.
“The second time that year that a fungus had to be removed from the White House,” Kimmel sniped.
News that the House Ways and Means Committee had been granted access to six years of Trump’s tax returns also put Kimmel in the spirit of the season. He figured Democrats in the House were feeling the same. “I imagine the snow angels they’re making of those papers right now,” he joked.