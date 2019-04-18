Jimmy Kimmel has come up with an academic way in which the parents who are found or plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal should be punished.

The comedian proposed on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that they shouldn’t be jailed for a determined amount of time. Instead, Kimmel said they should be placed behind bars until their children get “a perfect score on the SAT.”

“Maybe like, once every 10 days they can take the test,” he explained. “Might take a week, might take 30 years, we don’t know.”