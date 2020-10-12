Watch Jimmy Kimmel Insult A Corgi As She Tries To Make A 'Kobe' Shot

Of all the Kobe Bryant tributes on a night when his old team, the Los Angeles Lakers, won the NBA championship, Lilo the Corgi’s would have to rank as one of the most adorable. (See the video below.)
Lilo did a doggie version of the late Laker legend’s turnaround fadeaway shot on a game-night episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Sunday. At the command of “Kobe” from her human, Denny Koo of Houston, Lilo circled and tapped the ball at the basket.
She missed her first few attempts, prompting the host to snipe: “Lilo’s the worst basketball-playing dog I’ve ever seen.”
She missed another. “This is like Shaq at the free-throw line,” Kimmel cracked.
Poor Lilo.
Could the humiliated hoops-happy pooch redeem herself on national television?
Watch here to find out:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place