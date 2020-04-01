Jimmy Kimmel Offers Up Some Hilariously Terrible Coronavirus April Fools' Pranks

Given the state of the world at the moment, many people aren’t exactly in the mood for April Fools’ Day jokes this year.

Even Google cancelled its annual gag out of sensitivity to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But just in case anyone feels like attempting one, Jimmy Kimmel has a few ideas.

“This one is very ripe because everyone is so on edge and we have nothing but time,” he cracked, before offering up some “simple ways to torment your loved ones.”

And yes... doing something terrible to the toilet paper made the list.

Kimmel’s full monologue is below. His April Fools’ Day suggestions begin at the 9:45 mark: