Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday made it crystal clear what he thinks about Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s call to reopen casinos and other businesses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Goodman revealed in an earlier interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she’d offered the city up as a “control group” in a bid to study the effectiveness of social distancing measures in slowing the spread of the virus that has now killed more than 47,000 people nationwide. The offer was rejected, she later added.

Kimmel, who grew up in Las Vegas, initially slammed the “bonkers” interview on Twitter. He called for Goodman to resign and described her statements as “dangerously misguided.”

Dear Las @Vegas. It would appear that your @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman is dangerously misguided. I am not easily shocked anymore, but the interview she is doing with @andersoncooper @cnn right now is bonkers. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Kimmel addressed the interview again on his late-night show, saying Goodman had “revealed her lunacy to Anderson Cooper and the whole country today.”

“If you watch that back, you can see the moment where Anderson’s soul leaves his body,” Kimmel said, later adding: “Somehow, she was elected last year with more than 80% percent of the vote in Las Vegas and I can see why. Mayor Goodman has a lot of thoughts and the one thing those thoughts have in common is that none of them make sense.”

Check out the clip here: