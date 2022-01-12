Jimmy Kimmel Debunks 'The New Bad Idea' For Coronavirus That He Considered, Too

Jimmy Kimmel knows what a lot of people are thinking with the rapid rise of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

And he’s warning against it.

Advertisement

“The new bad idea floating around ― and I’ve flirted with this idea,” he confessed on his show Tuesday night. “I realize now it’s stupid, but people who want to get the virus just to get it over with.”

Now, he said, health officials are warning against getting COVID-19 on purpose.

“Imagine, they have to tell us that? ‘Please don’t intentionally give yourself a deadly disease,’” Kimmel said. “I haven’t heard an idea that bad since, I don’t know if you remember the ‘I’m Here for the Herps’ campaign in the ’90s.”

Kimmel said that there’s a problem with attempting to get it on purpose.

Advertisement

“There are only so many doctors, and there are only so many nurses, and there are only so many hospital beds,” he said. “When everyone tries to get something all at the same time, it’s a disaster. Did we learn nothing from the Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020?”