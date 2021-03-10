Jimmy Kimmel provided a history lesson for viewers on Tuesday night, showing footage from a year ago as the coronavirus outbreaks rapidly spread around the country.
He also shared something else: footage of then-President Donald Trump as well as numerous personalities on Fox News downplaying the threat in his newsreel-style “This Week In COVID History” segment.
“We’re doing a great job with it,” Trump said on March 10, 2020. “It will go away, just stay calm, it will go away.”
Trump also insisted that it was “really working out” and “a lot of good things are gonna happen.”
Over on right-wing TV, Fox News personalities said the flu was worse than COVID-19, with “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt even declaring: It’s “actually the safest time to fly.”
Check it out in his monologue, below:
