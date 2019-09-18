Jimmy Kimmel boasted on Tuesday about having a gift for coming up with catchphrases.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host put his claim to the test when he offered up a batch of new 2020 slogans for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.).

Kimmel pitched a bunch of ideas to Booker ― who is currently trailing in the polls ― including “No Guts, No Cory,” “Keep Calm and Cory On” and “Finding Cory.” One even referenced Booker’s girlfriend, actor Rosario Dawson.

Some hit the mark for the senator more than others.

Check out the clip above.