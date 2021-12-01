Jimmy Kimmel has “had enough” of attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci from right-wing “screwballs,” the comedian said on Tuesday night.

Kimmel sprang to the defense of the nation’s top infectious diseases expert with a lengthy monologue that took aim at the scientist’s critics including Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rand Paul (Ky.).

Advertisement

Fauci “has been working on behalf of the public, that’s us, for more than 50 years,” Kimmel noted. “He served under six presidents starting with Reagan, President Bush, President Clinton, another President Bush, Obama, Trump and now Biden. Republicans and Democrats. To suggest that his politics have anything to do with his work or what he recommends, it’s ridiculous. And it’s a lie.”

Fauci “has probably done more good for the world than all of us in this room combined,” Kimmel declared. “But that doesn’t matter to them. They see him as a character in this real-world Wrestlemania they’ve cooked up.”

“Even Trump says he liked him. He doesn’t say that about his own children, OK?” he cracked.

Kimmel later debuted a new nickname for extremist Rep Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

Advertisement