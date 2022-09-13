Some Fans See Disrespect In Jimmy Kimmel's Stunt During Quinta Brunson's Emmy Speech

Quinta Brunson accepts her Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" while Jimmy Kimmel lies onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys on Monday. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel may be bitter — but he didn’t have to bring Quinta Brunson down with him.

On Sunday, Kimmel and Will Arnett did a bit before announcing the winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy. Basically Arnett dragged Kimmel onto the Emmy ceremony stage by his feet because Kimmel was upset that his talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” lost the variety talk series Emmy once again to “Last Week Tonight.”

Kimmel remained on the floor, seemingly upset, as Arnett announced that Brunson had won in her category.

Advertisement

As the “Abbott Elementary” creator walked onstage to give her acceptance speech, Kimmel remained on the floor.

“Jimmy, wake up, I won,” Brunson told Kimmel, but he didn’t budge.

funniest or most annoying way to giving an award jimmy kimmel pic.twitter.com/rW5gxuXGle — Elif//midnights (@elifsuyaren90) September 13, 2022

Kimmel stayed on the floor for the entirety of Brunson’s speech — and had to be dragged off after Brunson was done.

Jimmy Kimmel fully commmitted to his #Emmys bit with Will Arnett that involved Arnett dragging him on and off the stage



🎥: @chrissgardner pic.twitter.com/VbDgYOR758 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

Although some enjoyed that Kimmel fully committed to the bit, more were upset that he stole Brunson’s shine during her big moment.

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel. #Emmys2022 — H. (@cynicaltomorrow) September 13, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech. Highly disrespectful #Emmys — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is. — Heba Gowayed هبة جويد (@hebagowayed) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel is ruining this moment for Quinta Brunson.



She played along with the bit, but that was her moment. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 13, 2022

next time jimmy kimmel is on a stage this is gonna be me pic.twitter.com/TBIECt5JYi — dylan (@dyl_lud) September 13, 2022

yall dragging jimmy kimmel and it's what he deserves — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2022

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” is a family-friendly sitcom that airs on network television. But what makes this seemingly traditional comedy feel so fresh is that it’s a show created by a Black woman (Brunson) and it stars a predominantly Black cast that doesn’t focus on “talking about being Black all day,” as Brunson told The New York Times in March. She explained to the newspaper that her show is more interested in “these people’s lives.”

“There have been recent sitcoms — ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ — really good sitcoms, but my generation was starting to get tired of race as the only focal point,” she said. “The white shows got to just be white, but a lot of the shows with people of color were about the color of the people and not about stories of the people. So ‘Abbott’ also feels like a shift in that way.”

Advertisement

Kimmel’s move also seems disrespectful because Brunson made Emmy history in July when the nominations were announced.

She landed nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. In doing so, she became the first Black woman to score three nominations in the comedy categories in the same year.

Considering that Brunson won only one of these categories makes Kimmel’s commitment to his bit feel a bit off.

After her speech, while speaking to reporters, Brunson addressed Kimmel lying on the stage during her moment.

“I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much.... Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

Advertisement

Quinta Brunson addressed Jimmy Kimmel laying on stage during her #Emmys acceptance speech: "I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much...Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face." https://t.co/Bm8Bfhyi0k pic.twitter.com/cMDuZbq0AQ — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

Punch or not, here’s hoping Brunson slickly writes in a reference to this Emmy moment during Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary,” which begins airing on ABC next week.