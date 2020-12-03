Jimmy Kimmel aired a parody Trump 2024 campaign ad on Wednesday.

And President Donald Trump ― who this week hinted at running again in four years — had a surprising running mate in the spoof spot.

“Maybe the ‘Tiger King’ and the lying king could team up to form a winning ticket in 2024,” cracked Kimmel.

The commercial suggested Exotic, currently serving 22 years in prison for trying to hire someone to murder wildlife sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, could be the perfect Veep.

“To beat a sleepy Joe, it takes a crazy Joe,” said the fake clip’s narrator.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here: