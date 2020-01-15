Jimmy Kimmel ’s crew duped unsuspecting passersby into believing President Donald Trump has banned all foreign travelers with beards from entering the U.S. on Tuesday’s episode of his late night talk show.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” team asked people to weigh in on the new (fake) beard ban ― and elicited a wide range of responses from “I personally love men with beards” to “you don’t really know what could be in there, what could be maybe underneath that.”