Jimmy Kimmel on Monday suggested a new reason why President Donald Trump wants to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said it “has been a terrible holiday season” for Trump because he is “facing multiple criminal investigations, he’s losing Cabinet members, he lost the House.”

Advertisement

Trump is “so frustrated right now,” Kimmel added, that “he wants to build that wall just to bang his head against it.”