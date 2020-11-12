Jimmy Kimmel Says A Donald Trump Coup Would Answer An Important Question

Jimmy Kimmel ruminated Wednesday on the possibility of President Donald Trump going full despot ― and he came to some funny conclusions. (Watch the monologue below.)

A string of Pentagon personnel moves, including Trump’s firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and elevation of loyalists, has generated suspicions that “Trump is turning the administration into a banana republic,” the host said. “Which, I don’t know, to me it feels more like a Baby Gap.”

Kimmel said Trump’s maneuvering as he continues to baselessly deny Joe Biden’s election victory “raises fears that he’s plotting something,” Kimmel said.

“We may soon find out the answer to the question: Can a coup be pulled off by people who spell it c-o-o?”