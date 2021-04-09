Kimmel Hits Trump With Stark Reminder Of His COVID-19 Denialism From A Year Ago

Jimmy Kimmel turned back the clock on Thursday to see what Republicans were saying about the COVID-19 pandemic this time last year.

And their comments from April 2020 haven’t aged well.

Fox News personality Sean Hannity boasts about “inching closer and closer to beating this virus” in the montage, titled “This Week In COVID History.”

Then-Vice President Mike Pence claims “there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

As does then-President Donald Trump, who also says the United States death toll from the crisis will likely be “substantially” under 100,000.

More than 560,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.

“Well, you know what they say, ‘hindsight is infuriating,’” Kimmel commented after airing the montage. “Even though we have all that stuff on tape, what with Trump saying COVID will be over by Easter, the light at the tunnel, predicting less than 100,000 deaths, there are people who still support him and think he did a great job, even to the point where it damages them personally.”

Watch the video here: