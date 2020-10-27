President Donald Trump has at his recent reelection campaign rallies taken to ranting about people who are still talking about the coronavirus pandemic, even though cases are again surging nationwide.
Jimmy Kimmel on Monday suggested why Trump was “sick and tired” of hearing about the public health crisis that’s now killed more than 223,000 Americans.
“You know what? I think I figured it out,” said Kimmel.
Trump is “jealous of the virus,” he proposed. “He’s upset that covid is getting more attention than he is.”
Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here:
