Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday blasted the “Pez-brained president” and “Spready Krueger” Donald Trump after the president did an “hour of material” at a rally in Sanford, Florida. (Watch the monologue below.)

“He killed,” Kimmel said on his show. “He really killed. We’ll have to wait a week or two to see how many he killed. But he definitely killed.”

But what really got the host going was Trump declaring how “powerful” he felt as he recovered from COVID-19.

“I feel so powerful,” Trump said in the clip shown by Kimmel. “I’ll walk into that audience, I’ll walk in there. I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, and every mouth, I’ll give you a big fat kiss.”

“The COVID made him horny. Run everybody!” Kimmel sniped.