Jimmy Kimmel just couldn’t look away from ex-President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
“It’s kind of like that show ‘Dr. Pimple Popper,’” Kimmel said on Monday night.
“All this disgusting stuff keeps coming out, and you’re like, ‘oh my God, when is this gonna end?’” he explained. “But until it does, you can’t look away. That’s him, that’s Donald Trump.”
Check out Kimmel’s other dings at “Fiberacci” Trump in his monologue here:
