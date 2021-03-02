ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Sums Up Donald Trump’s CPAC Speech With A Gross Analogy

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host revealed why he was glued to the ex-president's address at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Jimmy Kimmel just couldn’t look away from ex-President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

“It’s kind of like that show ‘Dr. Pimple Popper,’” Kimmel said on Monday night.

“All this disgusting stuff keeps coming out, and you’re like, ‘oh my God, when is this gonna end?’” he explained. “But until it does, you can’t look away. That’s him, that’s Donald Trump.”

Check out Kimmel’s other dings at “Fiberacci” Trump in his monologue here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel CPAC