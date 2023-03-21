What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelstormy daniels

Jimmy Kimmel Burns ‘Dumbest Criminal In The World’ Trump In Scorching Monologue

The late-night host shows how the ex-president's legal problems are due to his own stupidity.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Donald Trump after the former president urged supporters to protest amid reports he will be indicted as soon as this week in his hush-money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Protest, take our nation back,” Trump wrote in an all-caps rant on his flailing Truth Social platform.

“We already did take it back ― from you!” Kimmel said. “Now go away.”

Kimmel said Trump has been “absolutely spinning out” with his increasingly unhinged posts amid the loomed indictment.

“He knows it’s Melania’s birthday next month and she might finally get her wish,” he cracked.

Kimmel said most of Trump’s legal woes ― from the Stormy Daniels scandal to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election ― are of his own making.

“So many of his legal problems are based on him being in an idiot,” Kimmel said as he ticked through them. “In every case, the reason he is in trouble is because he is the dumbest criminal in the world.”

Watch him explain the many scandals of “Al Cabonehead” in his Monday night monologue:

