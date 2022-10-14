Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:

Advertisement

Newly obtained Secret Service messages show Trump was "pissed" SCOTUS didn't hear his 2020 election lawsuit.



Fmr. Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies Trump said, "Something to the effect of, 'I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out.'" pic.twitter.com/zmYbDBcigS — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2022

Kimmel couldn’t believe it.

“Is that more embarrassing than continuing to say you won an election two years after you lost that election?” Kimmel said. “Man, his parents did a number on him.”