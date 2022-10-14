Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable.
It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
Advertisement
Kimmel couldn’t believe it.
“Is that more embarrassing than continuing to say you won an election two years after you lost that election?” Kimmel said. “Man, his parents did a number on him.”
See more in his Thursday night monologue: