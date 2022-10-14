Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

The late-night host exposes the moment Trump made a confession to his staff.
Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable.

It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:

Kimmel couldn’t believe it.

“Is that more embarrassing than continuing to say you won an election two years after you lost that election?” Kimmel said. “Man, his parents did a number on him.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

