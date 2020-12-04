Kimmel Cut All Lies From Trump's 46-Minute Rant And Now It's A Super Quick Watch

President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory-filled rant about the 2020 election on Facebook this week was stripped of all its lies on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

And now it’s a super quick watch.

Host Jimmy Kimmel claimed to have “whittled out all the misinformation” from Trump’s “badly-edited 46-minute lie-a-tribe,” during which the president continued his futile bid to overturn the result.

Trump’s speech was “so full of falsehoods that three fact-checkers died” while he was making it, cracked the comedian.

Check out the resulting 45-second comedy bit here: