What's Hot

Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Right-Wing YouTuber Steven Crowder Complains About Being Offered $50 Million

Trump Giving 'Political Speech' To Judicial Watch, Which Is Not Supposed To Do Politics

Wife Of 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels Says Couple Had Open Marriage

6 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Our Disdain For The New Velma

Rob Gronkowski Accuses Aaron Rodgers Of Twisted Priorities In New Interview

Rep. George Santos Denies Scamming Veteran Over Dying Dog

Florida Bans AP African-American History Course Over 'Educational Value'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says There’s 1 Part Of ‘Buffy’ She Refuses To Show Her Kids

I Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.

San Francisco Man Arrested For Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose

Bryan Cranston And James Corden Do Hair-Raising Sendup Of Simon & Garfunkel

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelus capitol

Jimmy Kimmel Spots 'Desperate' Trump Move He Might Quickly Regret

The ex-president could get punished with "an unpleasant reminder," the late-night host warned.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel noticed an usual move by Donald Trump this week: He’s “desperately” trying to get back on Facebook.

Trump was banned from Facebook in 2021 after his supporters assaulted the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of the election, which he lost, and keep him in office.

Facebook later said the suspension would be in place for two years and he would be reinstated only if “the risk to public safety has receded.”

“I’m actually surprised Trump wants to get back on,” Kimmel said on Thursday. “Isn’t Facebook just an unpleasant annual reminder that Don Jr. and Eric were born?”

Kimmel delivered a warning to Facebook straight out of the movies.

“This is like Jurassic Park saying they’re gonna ask around to see if it’s cool to let the raptors out again,” he cracked.

Kimmel also couldn’t resist taking a shot at the former president’s own flailing social media platform.

“Who needs Facebook when you can reach almost a dozen people a day on Truth Social?” he asked.

See more on his Thursday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community