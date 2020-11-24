Jimmy Kimmel is fed up with outgoing President Donald Trump clinging to power in his desperate attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

So, on Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the late-night host came up with a way to finally trick Trump into leaving the White House for good.

It involves building a fake White House in Las Vegas.

“If ever there was a workable plan post-presidency, this is it,” joked Kimmel.

