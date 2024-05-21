EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmel2024 elections

Jimmy Kimmel Imagines Donald Trump's Speech At Barron's Graduation And It's A Wild One

It ends on a chilling note.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump didn’t speak at his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation ceremony last week.

On Monday, though, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel imagined the kind of thing the presumptive GOP nominee may have said had he taken to the stage.

Trump was granted permission to attend the event by Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump’s hush money trial in New York. Trump had earlier raged about being banned from going, despite Merchan saying he hadn’t made up his mind yet.

Kimmel’s team edited together some of Trump’s “most inspirational moments” for a wild address that ended with his chilling declaration: “The American Dream is dead.”

Watch from the 3:50 mark here:

