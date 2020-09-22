Jimmy Kimmel: Donald Trump's Hands Don't Lie When He Mentions Women

Jimmy Kimmel noticed Monday how President Donald Trump gestured when he said he might nominate a woman to replace Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week. (See the monologue below.)

It seems the president moved his hands in the shape of an hourglass ― an outdated gesture for denoting a woman’s curves.

“Who does that?” the talk show host said. “His mouth is always lying but his little hands tell the truth.”

The comedian then showed an example from earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. The president spoke of research “models.” And once again his hands went to work.

“Only Donald Trump could get horny talking about the coronavirus,” he said.

See what Kimmel means at the 6:30 mark: