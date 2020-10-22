Amid all of Donald Trump’s lies and deceit, comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday spotted what he believes could have been a rare moment of honesty from the president.

But it came at the expense of Trump’s own supporters.

The president told a predominantly maskless audience at a rally in Eerie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday that he wouldn’t have bothered campaigning there had the coronavirus pandemic not struck.

“Before the plague came in I had it made. I wasn’t coming to Eerie. I mean, I have to be honest, there was no way I was coming,” boasted Trump, seemingly unaware of the contempt he was showing his voters.

“I didn’t have to. I would have called you and said, ‘Hey Eerie, you know, if you have a chance, get out and vote,’” he continued. “We had this thing won. We were so far up, we had the greatest economy ever, greatest jobs, greatest everything. And then we got hit with the plague and I had to go back to work. ‘Hello Eerie, may I please have your vote?’”

Kimmel was stunned by Trump’s admission.

“Oh my goodness, was the president just honest for a second?” the late-night host asked. “I’m surprised gnats didn’t fly out of his mouth.”

