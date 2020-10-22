Amid all of Donald Trump’s lies and deceit, comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday spotted what he believes could have been a rare moment of honesty from the president.
But it came at the expense of Trump’s own supporters.
The president told a predominantly maskless audience at a rally in Eerie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday that he wouldn’t have bothered campaigning there had the coronavirus pandemic not struck.
“Before the plague came in I had it made. I wasn’t coming to Eerie. I mean, I have to be honest, there was no way I was coming,” boasted Trump, seemingly unaware of the contempt he was showing his voters.
“I didn’t have to. I would have called you and said, ‘Hey Eerie, you know, if you have a chance, get out and vote,’” he continued. “We had this thing won. We were so far up, we had the greatest economy ever, greatest jobs, greatest everything. And then we got hit with the plague and I had to go back to work. ‘Hello Eerie, may I please have your vote?’”
Kimmel was stunned by Trump’s admission.
“Oh my goodness, was the president just honest for a second?” the late-night host asked. “I’m surprised gnats didn’t fly out of his mouth.”
Check out Kimmel’s monologue here:
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place