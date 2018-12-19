Jimmy Kimmel had some fun at the expense of a telephone hotline set up by Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign that urges supporters to call and thank the president.

Kimmel dialed into his own spoof version of the number on Tuesday night, and was somewhat surprised by the options.

“For instructions in English, press 1 now. For instructions in Spanish, go back to wherever the hell you came from,” said a voice, which Kimmel jokingly claimed was Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, who’s featured in the original ad.

“If you’d like to thank him for making it OK to use casual racism on Facebook, press 2 now,” the voice continues, before inviting the caller to put their name into the running for next White House chief of staff.

Kimmel later left his own message thanking Trump. But it may not have been the kind of appreciation Trump’s hotline was hungering for.

Check out the clip here: