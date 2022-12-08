Jimmy Kimmel found the perfect new job for Donald Trump Wednesday after yet another of his endorsed candidates, Herschel Walker, lost this week in a runoff to Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate race. (Watch the video below.)

“An endorsement from Trump is almost as worthless as a degree from Trump University. His record in swing states this midterm election was 2-14,” Kimmel said, citing the win-loss of Trump-backed candidates for senator, governor and secretary of state.

“As Trump would say, that’s not good,” Kimmel continued. “Maybe instead of president, with a record like that, he should run for coach of the Houston Texans.”