Jimmy Kimmel Awards Withering Prize To Trump Over Israel Remarks

Jimmy Kimmel ripped former President Donald Trump over what he called a “doozy of a speech” where he addressed Hamas’ attack on Israel “by attacking Israel.”

“He said Hamas would never have gone into Israel if his election hadn’t been rigged, he called Israel’s defense minister a ‘jerk,’ he did some axe grinding about [Benjamin] Netanyahu and had some complimentary words about Israel’s enemies in Lebanon,” said Kimmel in a look at Trump’s speech Wednesday.

“He’s really angling for that ‘Nobel Piece of Shit’ prize.”

Trump told supporters in West Palm Beach that the Israeli prime minister “let us down,” claiming Netanyahu – in 2020 – pulled out of a joint operation between Israel and the U.S. to assassinate Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. He also called Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon and backed by Iran, “very smart.”

“Poor Eric, Trump never said he was smart,” joked Kimmel about the former president’s son.

Trump’s remarks have led White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates to slam the former president over his “dangerous and unhinged” statements while GOP presidential candidates and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped what he called an “absurd” move by Trump.

The late-night host also pointed a statement from Shlomo Karhi, Israel’s minister of communications, who said that Israel doesn’t “have to bother with” Trump and the “nonsense he spouts.”

“Unfortunately, we do have to bother with it,” Kimmel quipped.

You can explore the rest of Kimmel’s monologue in the video below.