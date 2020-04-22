After President Donald Trump lightly remarked to a reporter: “I cannot tell a lie,” Jimmy Kimmel pounced on the moment Tuesday. (Watch the video above.)

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted that “Trump did try to lift spirits yesterday and actually told a pretty funny joke” at a coronavirus briefing, then cut to Trump’s playful declaration of truth-telling.

“That’s a good one,” snapped Kimmel, who pointed out that Trump quickly went on to tell “another lie” in claiming that he hadn’t left the White House in months “except for a brief moment.”

A reporter at the briefing pointed out that he held campaign rallies in February and early March, and Trump said: “I don’t know, did I hold a rally?”

Kimmel imagined the rest of Trump’s answer.

“Did I hold a rally in an enclosed space even though I now claim to have known it was dangerous at that time? Yes! Do I have an Advent calendar counting down the days until ... my next one? You bet your dirty mask I do!”

Trump, who reportedly has made more than 18,000 false or misleading claims during his presidency, held five campaign events in February and one in March as the coronavirus spread in the U.S. He left the White House for other reasons as well, including a trip to Mar-a-Lago.